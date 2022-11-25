Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €35.00 Price Target

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($35.71) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at €30.86 ($31.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 33.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €26.51 and a 200-day moving average of €25.25. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €15.20 ($15.51) and a 52-week high of €30.04 ($30.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

