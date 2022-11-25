Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a report released on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $14.14 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.68.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $142.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

