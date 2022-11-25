Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 39,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
