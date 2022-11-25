Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Littelfuse in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.52. The consensus estimate for Littelfuse’s current full-year earnings is $16.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $244.44 on Wednesday. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $326.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.07%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 11,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

