RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target Cut to €53.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from €55.00 ($56.12) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €44.50 ($45.41) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.08) to €54.00 ($55.10) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.08) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,067.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

