3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) PT Raised to GBX 1,816 at Morgan Stanley

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,734 ($20.50) to GBX 1,816 ($21.47) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
3i Group Price Performance
TGOPY stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $10.54.
About 3i Group
