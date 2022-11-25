3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) PT Raised to GBX 1,816 at Morgan Stanley

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,734 ($20.50) to GBX 1,816 ($21.47) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

3i Group Price Performance

TGOPY stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

