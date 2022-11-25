International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) PT Raised to GBX 240 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.25) to GBX 240 ($2.84) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ROYMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Distributions Services from GBX 222 ($2.63) to GBX 144 ($1.70) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of International Distributions Services to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Distributions Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $335.67.

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

ROYMY stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. International Distributions Services has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

