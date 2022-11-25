Barclays Boosts Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 83

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from CHF 79 to CHF 83 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

