Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SURVF opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
