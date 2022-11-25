Societe Generale Trims Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Target Price to €20.00

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Societe Generale from €21.50 ($21.94) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($33.67) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Scor from €16.00 ($16.33) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Scor from €32.00 ($32.65) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Scor from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Scor from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.

OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. Scor has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.73.

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

