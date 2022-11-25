SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Price Target Raised to €60.00 at Berenberg Bank

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from €58.00 ($59.18) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SMA Solar Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

Shares of SMTGF opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

