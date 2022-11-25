Barclays Increases Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Price Target to CHF 330

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from CHF 290 to CHF 330 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SONVY. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Sonova from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sonova from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sonova from CHF 291 to CHF 260 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $329.00.

Sonova Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. Sonova has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

