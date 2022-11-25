Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Repsol from €14.00 ($14.29) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of REPYY opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.78. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $17.31.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 21.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

