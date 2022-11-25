Morgan Stanley Increases abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target to GBX 184

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 145 ($1.71) to GBX 184 ($2.18) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLFPF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.31) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.77) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.48) to GBX 130 ($1.54) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Stock Performance

abrdn stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. abrdn has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.