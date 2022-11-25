Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives $73.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORKLY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Orkla ASA Stock Performance
Shares of Orkla ASA stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.09. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $10.15.
About Orkla ASA
Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.
