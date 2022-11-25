Brokerages Set Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) PT at $96.25

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLL. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, September 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ PLL opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $79.99.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $350,053.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $350,053.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $458,775.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

