OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCINF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of OCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of OCI from €44.00 ($44.90) to €46.00 ($46.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

OCI Price Performance

OCI stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. OCI has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88.

About OCI

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

