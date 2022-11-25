Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Receives $89.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

NXPRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cheuvreux lowered Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale lowered Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nexans from €93.00 ($94.90) to €88.00 ($89.80) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nexans from €83.00 ($84.69) to €92.00 ($93.88) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nexans from €83.00 ($84.69) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Nexans Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NXPRF opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. Nexans has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $101.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.51.

About Nexans

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

