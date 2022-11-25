NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives $22.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research analysts have commented on NXGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Transactions at NextGen Healthcare

In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $200,551.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,614.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,010. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 152,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 43,356 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 1.00.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

