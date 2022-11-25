NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives $22.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGNGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research analysts have commented on NXGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $200,551.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,614.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,010. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 152,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 43,356 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 1.00.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

