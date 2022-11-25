Brokerages Set Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Target Price at $27.98

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €27.40 ($27.96) to €28.30 ($28.88) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €27.00 ($27.55) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ferrovial from €24.00 ($24.49) to €23.00 ($23.47) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($30.61) to €29.60 ($30.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Shares of FRRVY stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. Ferrovial has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $31.55.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

