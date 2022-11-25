Brokerages Set ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) PT at $131.50

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

ITV Price Performance

ITVPF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. ITV has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.

ITV Company Profile

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

