PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $10.72. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 88,456 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 14.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.04 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.