IDEX Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.12 Per Share (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $8.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.08. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IEX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.
IDEX Trading Up 0.2 %
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 8.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at IDEX
In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
