SVB Leerink Comments on Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.58) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.
ALPN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.
Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth $3,016,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth $42,233,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth $720,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.