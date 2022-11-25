Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.89) Per Share

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.89) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.40). The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.68) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FATE. SVB Leerink set a $64.00 price target on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Shares of FATE opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.58. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,535,000 after purchasing an additional 67,395 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,270,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 115.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 48,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

