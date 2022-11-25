Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €31.00 ($31.63) to €29.20 ($29.80) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €18.90 ($19.29) to €19.60 ($20.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voestalpine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.76.

Voestalpine Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

