Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$28.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.13.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

TSE ABX opened at C$21.95 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$33.50. The stock has a market cap of C$38.78 billion and a PE ratio of 15.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

In other news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 110,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,951,945.76. In other news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 10,837 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,735.33. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 110,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.