Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Given “Buy” Rating at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.00 target price on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Down 9.1 %
Shares of AUMN stock opened at C$0.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$50.24 million and a P/E ratio of 33.00. Golden Minerals has a one year low of C$0.29 and a one year high of C$0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
About Golden Minerals
