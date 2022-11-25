BMO Capital Markets Boosts dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$14.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on DNTL. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on dentalcorp from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on dentalcorp from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.75.
Shares of TSE DNTL opened at C$8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -7.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.71. dentalcorp has a 52-week low of C$5.65 and a 52-week high of C$17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.
