BMO Capital Markets Boosts dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$14.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DNTL. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on dentalcorp from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on dentalcorp from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.75.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DNTL opened at C$8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -7.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.71. dentalcorp has a 52-week low of C$5.65 and a 52-week high of C$17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

dentalcorp Company Profile

In other news, Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg acquired 9,950 shares of dentalcorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$99,161.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$373,625.34.

(Get Rating)

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

Featured Articles

