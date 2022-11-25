Enterprise Group’s (E) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Fundamental Research currently has a C$1.08 price target on the stock.

Enterprise Group Stock Performance

TSE:E opened at C$0.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.35 million and a PE ratio of -21.50.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Group

In related news, insider Brian Nilsson sold 104,500 shares of Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$42,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,691,466 shares in the company, valued at C$2,743,501.06. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,875.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

