BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$130.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.04% from the stock’s previous close.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$135.08.

TSE:DOO opened at C$96.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$89.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.08. BRP has a 52 week low of C$73.74 and a 52 week high of C$113.84. The firm has a market cap of C$7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C$2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.21 billion. Equities analysts expect that BRP will post 12.3600002 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

