Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$1,457.00.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$28.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 73.97. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$22.77 and a 12 month high of C$35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.11, for a total transaction of C$4,066,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,311 shares in the company, valued at C$4,318,921.21. In other news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total transaction of C$629,269.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,231,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,199,633,386.53. Also, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.11, for a total transaction of C$4,066,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,311 shares in the company, valued at C$4,318,921.21. Insiders sold a total of 314,800 shares of company stock worth $8,357,969 over the last ninety days.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

