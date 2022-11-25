Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CWB. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.42.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$25.92 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$21.21 and a 52 week high of C$41.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

