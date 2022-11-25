National Bankshares Lowers Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) to Tender

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a tender rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$30.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.17.

Home Capital Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HCG opened at C$42.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.72. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$23.82 and a 52-week high of C$43.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16.

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

In other Home Capital Group news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total transaction of C$27,187.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,562.80.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Stories

