Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given a C$4.75 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$4.75 price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SOT.UN. TD Securities set a C$4.75 target price on Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.76.

Shares of SOT.UN opened at C$4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.97. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$5.30. The company has a market cap of C$367.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 108,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$487,512.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,703,400 shares in the company, valued at C$57,184,355.10. Insiders acquired 47,100 shares of company stock worth $203,575 over the last three months.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

