Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.
Parex Resources Price Performance
TSE:PXT opened at C$19.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.18. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$18.20 and a 1 year high of C$30.44.
Insider Transactions at Parex Resources
About Parex Resources
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Stories
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.