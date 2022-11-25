Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources Price Performance

TSE:PXT opened at C$19.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.18. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$18.20 and a 1 year high of C$30.44.

Insider Transactions at Parex Resources

About Parex Resources

In related news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,155.92. In other news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$50,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at C$357,155.92. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.07 per share, with a total value of C$158,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,079,479 shares in the company, valued at C$22,742,031.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,921 shares of company stock worth $228,075.

(Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.