New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Lowered to C$1.25 at Bank of America

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target cut by Bank of America from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold to a buy rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark increased their price target on New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

NGD stock opened at C$1.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.77. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 803,803 shares in the company, valued at C$675,194.52.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

