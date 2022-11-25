Scotiabank Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$115.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NA. CSFB raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$105.83.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE NA opened at C$99.01 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.16 and a 52-week high of C$104.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$90.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.20.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.27 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.45 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$96.03 per share, with a total value of C$33,418.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

