Citigroup Lowers Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target to C$83.00

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup to C$83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Magna International to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.60.

TSE:MG opened at C$81.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$63.55 and a 52 week high of C$112.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$73.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$75.84.

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Matteo Del Sorbo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.11, for a total transaction of C$380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$713,074.59.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

