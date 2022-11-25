Citigroup Lowers Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target to C$83.00

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup to C$83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Magna International to C$62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Magna International to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.60.
Magna International Trading Down 0.7 %
TSE:MG opened at C$81.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$63.55 and a 52 week high of C$112.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$73.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$75.84.
About Magna International
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
