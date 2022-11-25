Credit Suisse Group Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$8.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$8.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.10.

TSE LUN opened at C$8.23 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

