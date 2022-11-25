Stifel Nicolaus Trims Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Target Price to C$9.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.13.

TSE K opened at C$5.71 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.92 and a 1-year high of C$8.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.93. The firm has a market cap of C$7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 16.79.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

