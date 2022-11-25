Bank of America Raises IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$3.10

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target increased by Bank of America from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cormark lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.80.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$2.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.07. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$1.27 and a 1 year high of C$4.74.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

