Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.78) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.78) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.82). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on YMAB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Kempen & Co lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of YMAB opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.65% and a negative net margin of 307.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

