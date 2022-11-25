Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $27.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $27.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $29.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $28.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.56 EPS.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.38. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.