FY2022 EPS Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.19) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.29). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TCR2 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.
TCRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 84,191 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 22,608 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 3,250.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 465,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.
