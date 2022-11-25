FY2022 EPS Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.19) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.29). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TCR2 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

TCRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 84,191 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 22,608 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 3,250.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 465,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

