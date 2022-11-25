FY2022 EPS Estimates for Primerica, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Primerica in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.00. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.80 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair cut shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

PRI stock opened at $144.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $159.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.03.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,645,000 after buying an additional 352,377 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,651,000 after buying an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth $19,114,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Primerica by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,357,000 after buying an additional 126,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1,115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,969,000 after buying an additional 111,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

