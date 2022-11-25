Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boralex Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a report issued on Sunday, November 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Boralex alerts:

BLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Boralex to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.58.

Boralex Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Activity at Boralex

BLX opened at C$37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.71. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.48.

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre purchased 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.