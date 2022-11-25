FY2022 EPS Estimates for Symrise AG Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Symrise in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Symrise’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Symrise’s FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

SYIEY opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

