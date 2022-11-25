FY2022 EPS Estimates for SGS SA Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SGS in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for SGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGSOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SGS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,390.00.

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. SGS has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $33.82.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

