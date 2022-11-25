FY2022 EPS Estimates for SGS SA Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SGS in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wells now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for SGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGSOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SGS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,390.00.
SGS Stock Performance
About SGS
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.
