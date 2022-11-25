FY2022 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Boosted by Analyst

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research note issued on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $19.11 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $20.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $110.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $185,365,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

